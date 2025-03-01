WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 651.41 ($8.19). 46,065,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,239% from the average session volume of 3,439,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 782.95. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Stories

