WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 650.60 ($8.18). 45,256,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average session volume of 3,419,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 767.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 782.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

