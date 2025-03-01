WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.16). 10,108,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 767.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 782.95. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.82), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,118.10). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Articles

