WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 646.20 ($8.13). 43,476,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,188% from the average session volume of 3,376,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 782.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

