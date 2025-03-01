WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) was down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 650.31 ($8.18). Approximately 44,099,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,200% from the average daily volume of 3,391,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 767.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 782.95.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

