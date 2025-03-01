WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 646.20 ($8.13). 43,476,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,188% from the average session volume of 3,376,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 782.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

