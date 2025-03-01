WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.3% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

