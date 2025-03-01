WR Wealth Planners LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,374,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 95,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

