WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 39,805 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

