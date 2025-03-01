WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 995 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $63.41 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

