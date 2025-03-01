X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 258.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

X Financial Price Performance

XYF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 46,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,269. The company has a market cap of $496.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. X Financial has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

