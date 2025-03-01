Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

