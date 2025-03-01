Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $389.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

