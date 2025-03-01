Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.