Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,038 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Quarry LP grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $187.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.38 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

