Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $748,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 210.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $9,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $12,867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $3,036,285.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960,384.80. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,567. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

