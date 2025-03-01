Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 21,638 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,638 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -187.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

