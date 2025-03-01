Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,515 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

