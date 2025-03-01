Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BERY

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

BERY opened at $72.15 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 210,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

