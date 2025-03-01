Zacks Research Has Negative View of Omnicell FY2027 Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OMCL opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.97, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $1,851,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 230.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

