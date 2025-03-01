Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for IQVIA Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.96. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $184.66 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

