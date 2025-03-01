Zhang Yong Buys 460,000 Shares of Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC) Stock

Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC – Get Free Report) insider Zhang Yong bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$78,660.00 ($48,857.14).

Zhang Yong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Zhang Yong bought 140,000 shares of Australian Gold and Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$20,160.00 ($12,521.74).

Australian Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Australian Gold and Copper Company Profile

Australian Gold and Copper Limited, an exploration company, explores for and develops multi-asset gold portfolio in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the exploration of gold, copper, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Moorefield project that comprise two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 481.5 square kilometers; Gundagai project, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of 265 square kilometers; and Cargelligo project that include an exploration license covering an area of 227 square kilometers located in Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

