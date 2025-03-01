Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.32. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
About Zoned Properties
Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.
