10,306 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,087,690.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,747,615.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,759.10. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,995 shares of company stock worth $6,103,061. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

