1,064 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.05 and a 200 day moving average of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

