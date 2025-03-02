1,329 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Sherman Asset Management Inc.

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 167,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE PLD opened at $123.88 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
