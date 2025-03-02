17,400 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Appian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $32.47 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

