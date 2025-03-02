22,050 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Newmont accounts for about 0.7% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

