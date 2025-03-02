283 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 377,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

