4,740 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

