53,931 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $259.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

