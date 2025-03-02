640 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,848,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,199,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

