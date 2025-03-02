accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 471 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 474 ($5.96), with a volume of 14497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £236.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.78.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

