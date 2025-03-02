accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 471 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 474 ($5.96), with a volume of 14497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.