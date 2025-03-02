adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
