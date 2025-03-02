Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,862 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $273,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.93. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

