Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading 5.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 742,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 591,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $3,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,256.57. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,303.40. The trade was a 20.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,298 shares of company stock worth $10,600,144. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

