Alta Partners Management Company L.P. Makes New $56.72 Million Investment in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Alta Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,080,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,716,000. Tyra Biosciences accounts for about 89.5% of Alta Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. owned about 0.08% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYRA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYRA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 7,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $126,719.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 447,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,590.53. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

