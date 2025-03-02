Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

