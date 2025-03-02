American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 36,401 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.