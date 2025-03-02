American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 36,401 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
