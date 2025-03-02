Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

RKDA opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

