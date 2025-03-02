Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $66.51 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.51 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00025515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.