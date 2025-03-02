ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.73.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

