AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Shares Down 32% – Should You Sell?

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 32% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.78. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 852% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 32.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.94.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.