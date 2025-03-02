B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of RILYL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 25,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.