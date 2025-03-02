Bailard Inc. Has $8.43 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.