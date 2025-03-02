Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,875,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 5,961,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,410.8 days.

Banco BPM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

About Banco BPM

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.