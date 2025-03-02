Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,875,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 5,961,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,410.8 days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $10.35.
About Banco BPM
