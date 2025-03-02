Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Stock Up 0.9 %
BCTF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.34. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
About Bancorp 34
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp 34
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.