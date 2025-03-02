Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Up 0.9 %

BCTF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.34. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

