Bank of America Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $73.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

