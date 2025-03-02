Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $103,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,900.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rollins by 88.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Rollins by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ROL opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

