Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $108,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.35.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

